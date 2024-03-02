Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM) Declares Final Dividend of $0.27

Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.267 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd.
Newmont Stock Performance
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.