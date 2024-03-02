New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NYCB. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Compass Point cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.90.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

