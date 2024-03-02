New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Wedbush

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NYCB. Citigroup cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.90.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $3.55 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,628,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,839,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after buying an additional 4,723,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

