New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $31.66, but opened at $34.50. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 747,590 shares.

The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

