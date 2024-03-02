Nevada Zinc (CVE:NZN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Nevada Zinc Co. (CVE:NZN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 209000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nevada Zinc Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Nevada Zinc Company Profile

Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc and lead. Its principal property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project comprising 202 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in Eureka County, Nevada.

