NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives $13.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NPCE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Martha Morrell sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $27,682.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,570.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,587 shares of company stock valued at $159,932. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in NeuroPace by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NeuroPace by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in NeuroPace by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $420.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

