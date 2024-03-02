Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Sells 21,272 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $70,835.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 487,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,244.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Stephen Furlong sold 14,710 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $51,632.10.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Stephen Furlong sold 5,813 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $19,706.07.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Neuronetics stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.38. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuronetics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

