Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Sells 21,272 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $70,835.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 487,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,244.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 9th, Stephen Furlong sold 14,710 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $51,632.10.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Stephen Furlong sold 5,813 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $19,706.07.
Neuronetics Stock Performance
Neuronetics stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.38. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
