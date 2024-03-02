Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 28th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NBXG opened at 11.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.78. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 9.31 and a 1-year high of 11.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

