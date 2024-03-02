Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $685.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $570.00 to $685.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $556.82.

NFLX stock opened at $619.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $268.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $534.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $620.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,351 shares of company stock valued at $154,486,891. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

