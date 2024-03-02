Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,351 shares of company stock valued at $154,486,891. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $619.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $534.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $620.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

