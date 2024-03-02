NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $96.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NTAP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.47.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NetApp has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

