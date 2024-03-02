Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Geron has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.73.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Geron’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geron Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 922.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 831,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 750,001 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Geron by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 577,422 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Geron by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 753,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 365,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 811,192 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

