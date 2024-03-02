Needham & Company LLC Raises Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $20.50

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UTZ. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.42.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.19%.
In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $612,193.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516,652 shares in the company, valued at $67,168,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $612,193.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,168,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 7,010 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $133,680.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,440,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,607,417.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,705 shares of company stock worth $1,348,552. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $7,302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $3,005,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 125,239 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
