Needham & Company LLC Raises Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $20.50

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UTZ. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Utz Brands

Utz Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

UTZ opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $612,193.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516,652 shares in the company, valued at $67,168,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $612,193.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,168,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 7,010 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $133,680.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,440,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,607,417.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,705 shares of company stock worth $1,348,552. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $7,302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $3,005,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 125,239 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.