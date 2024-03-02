Needham & Company LLC Raises CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $24.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 126.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

