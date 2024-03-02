Needham & Company LLC Increases Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $13.50

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.50 to $13.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.
Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile
