Needham & Company LLC Increases EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $25.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on EverQuote from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $549.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 50,886 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $870,659.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 722,779 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,748.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 5,947 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $101,753.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,849,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,637,741.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,636 shares of company stock worth $2,585,567. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 82.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

