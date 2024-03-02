Needham & Company LLC Increases ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $34.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.28.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.26.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,074,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

