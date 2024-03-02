Needham & Company LLC Cuts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $31.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Unity Software from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.03.

Unity Software Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:U opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.52. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $61,302.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,144.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $61,302.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,144.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,293 shares of company stock worth $10,514,558. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,128,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,382,000 after buying an additional 308,410 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,440,000 after purchasing an additional 712,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $379,180,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

