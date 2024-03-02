NEAR Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $365.40 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.39 billion and approximately $365.40 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.21 or 0.00006801 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00069308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00020910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,043,761,976 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.04788976 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 361 active market(s) with $290,504,450.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

