Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NAII opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

