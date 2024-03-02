Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 66,989 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66,989 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 211.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 257,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 323,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -694.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

