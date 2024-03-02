National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $36.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 609,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 38,455 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

