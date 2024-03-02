National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NHI. Wedbush upgraded National Health Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:NHI opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

