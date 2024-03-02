National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2,076.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.0 %

NFG opened at $48.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

