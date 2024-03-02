National Bankshares Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$126.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$116.00 to C$126.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$119.15.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN opened at C$110.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.96. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$75.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

