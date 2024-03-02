National Bankshares Increases Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$7.50

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
TF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Timbercreek Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.
