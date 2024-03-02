MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) PT Raised to $185.00

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MYRG. KeyCorp began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered MYR Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of MYRG opened at $166.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.77. MYR Group has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 33,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 90,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 50,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $1,337,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

