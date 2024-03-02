MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MYR Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $166.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MYR Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MYR Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in MYR Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MYR Group from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

