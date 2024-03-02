Myers Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.
Myers Industries Price Performance
MYE opened at $19.23 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $708.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYE. KeyCorp increased their price target on Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Myers Industries Company Profile
Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.
