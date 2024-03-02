Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $480,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,853 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Paycom Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $184.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.73. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

