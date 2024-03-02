Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 349.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 45,529 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 34,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,165,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.68. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $86.13 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

