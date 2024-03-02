Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 21.1% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 605,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 105,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 354,365 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 310,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 29,832 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 467.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 103,325 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $20.70 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.