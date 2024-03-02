Mutual Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after buying an additional 497,521 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,625,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,520,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.