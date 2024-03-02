Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 704 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $220.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.43. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $221.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.