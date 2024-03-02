Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,257.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,954,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.4 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $289.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.61 and its 200-day moving average is $286.85. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

