Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Sells $275,925.20 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $418.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.23. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $421.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUSA

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.