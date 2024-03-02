MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter. MultiPlan updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

MultiPlan Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MultiPlan by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MultiPlan by 47.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 65,043 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MultiPlan by 50.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in MultiPlan by 122.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 465,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

