MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in MSCI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,855,000 after buying an additional 82,761 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MSCI by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after acquiring an additional 240,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 0.9 %

MSCI stock opened at $565.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $564.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.16.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

