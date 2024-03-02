MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives $14.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRC

MRC Global Stock Performance

NYSE MRC opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.34%. MRC Global’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in MRC Global by 542.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.