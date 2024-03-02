Morgan Stanley Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $77.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FIS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.0 %

FIS opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.51%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,594,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $449,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $260,316,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

