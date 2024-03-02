Morgan Stanley Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $49.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DKNG. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas lowered DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.48.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,323,220 shares of company stock worth $92,005,241 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

