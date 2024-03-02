Morgan Stanley Raises CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $62.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CAVA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James started coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.10.

CAVA Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CAVA opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $59.84.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

