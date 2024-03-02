Morgan Stanley Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $14.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.73.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.