Morgan Stanley Boosts Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Price Target to $1.60

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $1.60 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Innovid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTV

Innovid Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTV opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Innovid has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.03.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovid will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Innovid

In related news, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 25,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,085,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovid in the first quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovid in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Innovid

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.