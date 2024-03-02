MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $64.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

Insider Activity

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $264,918.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,709,474.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at $166,709,474.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,717 shares of company stock worth $15,100,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,916,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,726,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after buying an additional 542,604 shares during the last quarter.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.