MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of MLTX stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $64.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.42.
Insider Activity
In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $264,918.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,709,474.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at $166,709,474.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,717 shares of company stock worth $15,100,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,916,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,726,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after buying an additional 542,604 shares during the last quarter.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
