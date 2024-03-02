Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of MEG opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $45.96.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,058,000 after buying an additional 261,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,882,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 777,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 298,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

