Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MEG

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 8.2 %

MEG opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.