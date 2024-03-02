Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

MHK opened at $121.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.31. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $122.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

