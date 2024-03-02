Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $4,058,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Kenneth Moelis sold 400 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $6,747,370.20.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -148.89 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,449,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,279,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,881,000 after acquiring an additional 870,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,955 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,545,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

