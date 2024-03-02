Mizuho Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $39.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

